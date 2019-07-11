|
|
|
Stevenson Donald Passed away at
Doncaster Royal Infirmary on 23rd June 2019, aged 75 years and of Stainforth.
Beloved Husband of the late Stella.
Much loved Dad of Sharon, Dawn
and Michael. Dear Father in law of
Tony. Cherished Grandad and
Great Grandad. Don will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take
place at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Friday 19th July at 11:00am.
Family flowers only please,
however there will be a collection
plate available for donations
towards Cancer Research.
Enquiries to Nigel Goodwin
Funeral Directors, 1 St Martin's Avenue,
York Road, Doncaster
Tel: 01302 789788.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 11, 2019