|
|
|
IN SADNESS
Gill
(Donald) Peacefully on Wednesday
23rd October 2019, aged 91 years.
The beloved Husband of the late Jean,
a much loved Dad of David and Kate
and Father in Law to Lesley and Keith.
A much missed Grandpa to Helen,
Chris, Jenni, Becky and Alex,
and Great Grandpa to Charlie.
He was always, good, strong,
kind, humorous, a person
who will never be forgotten.
He lived for those he loved and
those he loved will remember him.
Funeral Service will take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on Monday
11th November 2019 at 3pm.
Family flowers only, donations if
so desired to Dementia UK.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
DN1 3DJ Telephone 01302 342801
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 31, 2019