Webster Don Passed away on 2nd March and of Intake, aged 85 years.
The loving husband of Anne, much loved dad of Kathryn and Joanne and father-in-law of David and Clive.
A devoted grandad and great grandad and good friend to many.
He will be sadly missed.
Funeral service will take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Tuesday 19th March at 12.20.
Please note family flowers only by request but, if desired, donations in lieu may be made to Dialysis Unit D.R.I.
A collection plate will be provided.
All enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services 01302 841679
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 14, 2019
