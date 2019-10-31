Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
12:00
Rose Hill Crematorium
Doncaster
SILLS Dinah Passed away peacefully, on 18th October and of Branton
aged 93 years. The dearly loved sister of Esther and the late David, also, a much-loved aunt and great aunt.
Funeral service and cremation to take place on Wednesday 6th November 2019 at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired may be sent to
Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice
c/o W.E. Pinder & Son, 19, Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries tel 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 31, 2019
