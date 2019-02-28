Home

Services
J Steadman & Sons
3 Balby Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN4 0RB
01302 344444
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
12:00
Rose Hill Crematorium
Derek Spencer Notice
SPENCER Derek Died peacefully at home,
his loving family with him on 14th February 2019,
aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Betty Spencer, loving father of Andrew, Nigel and Ian, grandfather of Nathan, Thomas and Adam, brother
of Michael and Doreen.
Funeral service will take place on Monday 11th March 2019 at
Rose Hill Crematorium at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only but donations for
St John's Hospice would be appreciated. Further enquiries:
J Steadman & Sons 01302 3444444
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 28, 2019
