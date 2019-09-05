Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
15:45
Rose Hill Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Derek Emms
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derek Emms

Notice Condolences

Derek Emms Notice
EMMS Derek George Passed away on
Tuesday 27th August 2019 in Doncaster Royal Infirmary, aged 77 years.
Beloved husband of Frances,
much loved dad of Angela and Gary and a very special granddad of Hayley,
Kirsten, Molly and Will.
Derek will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Monday 16th September 2019 at 3.40pm. The family then welcome you to join them at The Holiday Inn, Warmsworth.
Donations may be made to Firefly Cancer Awareness and Support.
Enquiries to: Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens,
Doncaster, DN1 3DJ. Tel 01302 342801
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.