EMMS Derek George Passed away on
Tuesday 27th August 2019 in Doncaster Royal Infirmary, aged 77 years.
Beloved husband of Frances,
much loved dad of Angela and Gary and a very special granddad of Hayley,
Kirsten, Molly and Will.
Derek will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Monday 16th September 2019 at 3.40pm. The family then welcome you to join them at The Holiday Inn, Warmsworth.
Donations may be made to Firefly Cancer Awareness and Support.
Enquiries to: Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens,
Doncaster, DN1 3DJ. Tel 01302 342801
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 5, 2019