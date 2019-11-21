|
|
|
WATSON Dennis Peacefully on 12th November and of Edlington,
aged 89 years.
The loving husband of the late Betty, much loved dad of Carol and Peter,
a devoted grandad and great grandad.
Funeral service will take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on Tuesday
26th November at 3.00pm.
Please note, family flowers only by request, but if desired, donations
in lieu may be made to Yorkshire Air Ambulance. A collection plate will be provided.
Enquiries to Carpenter Funeral Services. Tel 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 21, 2019