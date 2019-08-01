Home

B A Wright & Sons
Oak Vale
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN7 5LP
01302 841296
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:30
Rose Hill Crematorium
Dennis Shaw Notice
SHAW Dennis Passed away peacefully in hospital
on 21st July & of Kirk Sandall
aged 86 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Leilea
also a dear uncle and a friend to many.
Funeral Service & Committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Tuesday 6th August 2O19 at 10-40 am. No flowers by request please but if desired donations in lieu
for the British Heart Foundation.
A plate provided at Rose Hill.
Enq to B.A Wright & Sons Funeral Directors Fishlake Tel 01302 841296
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 1, 2019
