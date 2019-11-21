|
FREESTONE DENNIS Of Wheatley Hills, Doncaster, died peacefully on the
11th November in hospital,
aged 91 years.
Beloved husband of the late Joan,
the much loved father of Richard, Sue and Tim, also a dear father-in-law,
a loving granddad and great granddad.
Funeral service and cremation to
take place on Monday 25th November at Rose Hill Crematorium,
Doncaster at 11.40am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the British Heart Foundation and Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund
c/o W.E Pinder & Son, 19 Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries:- Tel: 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 21, 2019