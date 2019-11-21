Home

POWERED BY

Services
W E Pinder & Son
19 Thorne Road
Bawtry, South Yorkshire DN10 6QL
01302 710285
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:30
Rose Hill Crematorium
Doncaster
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Freestone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Freestone

Notice Condolences

Dennis Freestone Notice
FREESTONE DENNIS Of Wheatley Hills, Doncaster, died peacefully on the
11th November in hospital,
aged 91 years.
Beloved husband of the late Joan,
the much loved father of Richard, Sue and Tim, also a dear father-in-law,
a loving granddad and great granddad.
Funeral service and cremation to
take place on Monday 25th November at Rose Hill Crematorium,
Doncaster at 11.40am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the British Heart Foundation and Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund
c/o W.E Pinder & Son, 19 Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries:- Tel: 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -