Dennis Cozens

Dennis Cozens Notice
COZENS Dennis Arthur Died peacefully at home
on 26th November 2019,
aged 83 years.
Beloved husband of Janet
and dear friend to many.
A celebration of his life will be held
at St Andrew's Church, Epworth on Tuesday 10th December at 11.30am, followed by interment in the Churchyard. Family flowers only but donations may be left in the Church
for the benefit of Macmillan Cancer Support and St Andrew's Church. Enquiries to R Wallace & Son, Funeral Directors, 68 High Street, Epworth, DN9 1EP (01427) 238065.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 5, 2019
