WILCOCK DENIS Passed away suddenly at home
on 14th November after a short illness bravely borne and of Thorne,
aged 92 years. Dearly beloved husband
of the late Freda, also a dear uncle.
He will be so sadly missed.
Funeral Service in St.Nicholas Parish Church Thorne on Monday 9th December at 11am followed by interment in Thorne Cemetery. Flowers or if desired donations in lieu for the British Heart Foundation,
a plate will be provided at the wake. Enquiries to B.A.Wright & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishlake. Tel 01302 841296.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 5, 2019