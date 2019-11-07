Home

HEELEY Denis Jane and Diane take this
opportunity to express their
sincere thanks to all relatives,
friends and neighbours, for their
kindness, sympathy, letters and
cards of condolence and support,
shown to them during their
recent sad bereavement.
Special thanks are extended to
Revd Alison Earl for her
wonderfully comforting service,
W E Pinder and Sons for their
kindness and attention to detail
with the Funeral arrangements
and funeral buffet,
and lastly, but in no way least,
to everyone who made a donation to
The Salvation Army in Denis's memory.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 7, 2019
