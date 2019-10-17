Home

W E Pinder & Son
19 Thorne Road
Bawtry, South Yorkshire DN10 6QL
01302 710285
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
12:30
St.Mary's Church
Tickhill
Denis Heeley Notice
HEELEY DENIS Peacefully in his sleep
on October 5th, at his home
in Tickhill, aged 93 years.
Beloved husband of
the late Joan Heeley,
the much loved father of
Jane, Diane and the late John
also a dear father in law
of Ian and the late Martin.
Memorial service to take place
on Monday 28th October at
St.Mary's Church, Tickhill at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired in lieu
to the Salvation Army
c/o W.E Pinder & Son,
19 Thorne Road, Bawtry,
Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries:- Tel: 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 17, 2019
