Smith David Arthur
(Dave) Suddenly on Sunday 26th May 2019, Dave, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Helen, much loved dad of Julie and a loving
father-in-law of Stuart, a cherished grandad to Mark, Sharon, Chris, Cathy, Laura and Liam and great grandad to Jessica-Grace, Kian and Lucas, a much loved brother and uncle.
Dave was a great friend to many
and will be sadly missed by all.
A funeral service to celebrate Dave's life will be held at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster on Monday 17th June at 11am. Floral tributes may be sent
c/o the funeral director or donations in Dave's memory may be made to Parkinson's UK, 215 Vauxhall Bridge Road, London, SW1V 1EJ.
All enquiries to J Steadman and Sons Funeral Directors tel 01302 344444.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 13, 2019
