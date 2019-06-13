Home

J Steadman & Sons
3 Balby Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN4 0RB
01302 344444
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00
Rose Hill Crematorium
Doncaster
David Smith Notice
Smith David Arthur
(Dave) Suddenly on Sunday 26th May 2019, Dave, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Helen, much loved dad of Julie and a loving
father-in-law of Stuart, a cherished grandad to Mark, Sharon, Chris, Cathy, Laura and Liam and great grandad to Jessica-Grace, Kian and Lucas, a much loved brother and uncle.
Dave was a great friend to many
and will be sadly missed by all.
A funeral service to celebrate Dave's life will be held at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster on Monday 17th June at 11am. Floral tributes may be sent
c/o the funeral director or donations in Dave's memory may be made to Parkinson's UK, 215 Vauxhall Bridge Road, London, SW1V 1EJ.
All enquiries to J Steadman and Sons Funeral Directors tel 01302 344444.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 13, 2019
