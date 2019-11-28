|
|
|
ROBERTS David Passed away peacefully on
November 9th in Hospital and
of Woodlands, aged 71 years.
Beloved Husband of Shirley,
Dear Father of Kay and Michelle, also
a dear Father-in-Law and Grandad;
"Dearly loved, He will be sadly missed"
Funeral Service will take place on
Thursday 5th December at
All Saints Church, Woodlands at
1.15pm followed by interment at
Redhouse Cemetery, 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu to
British Lung Foundation, a collection plate will be available at Church,
Enquiries to Hickling's Funeral Service,
4-12. Church Lane, Adwick-le-Street,
Doncaster. Tel: 01302 723229
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 28, 2019