The Co-operative Funeralcare Thorne
12 Field Side
, South Yorkshire DN8 4BQ
01405 812281
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
13:30
Rose Hill Crematorium
David Rees Notice
REES David Passed away on 14th August 2019,
aged 78 years. A much loved Dad of Ann, Grandad of Claire and Matthew, Charlotte and Courtney and Great Grandad to Mackenzie, Kennedy, Briers
and Bracken. The Funeral Service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on Monday 2nd September 2019 at 1.40pm. Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu for Diabetes UK. Any enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, 12a Field Side, Thorne, Doncaster, DN8 4BQ;
Telephone 01405 812 281
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 22, 2019
