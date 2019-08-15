Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:15
Rose Hill Crematorium
David Morley Notice
MORLEY David Passed away suddenly on
2nd August 2019 aged 67 years.
A much loved and adored husband of Jacqueline, loving brother of Linda and dad to Nathan. Greatly loved by his grandchildren and nieces.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Monday 19th August 2019 at 10.20am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for Club Doncaster Foundation; supported by Doncaster Rovers.
A donation box will be provided
after the service.
Any enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, 89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
DN1 3DJ; telephone 01302 342 801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 15, 2019
