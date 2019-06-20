|
|
|
Jarvis David Passed away peacefully in hospital on 8th June 2019, aged 74 years and of Misson.
Beloved husband to Christine,
devoted father to Andrew and Steven, also a much loved Grandad.
David will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.
The funeral service and committal will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on Tuesday 25th June at 11.20am.
Family flowers only please but if desired donations may be made in lieu to Cancer Research UK and Macmillan Nurses, a donation box will be provided as you leave the chapel.
Enquiries to:- W E Pinder & Son Ltd,
19 Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster DN10 6QL Tel: 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 20, 2019
Read More