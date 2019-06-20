Home

W E Pinder & Son
19 Thorne Road
Bawtry, South Yorkshire DN10 6QL
01302 710285
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
14:00
Doncaster Minster
Notice Condolences

David Grayson Notice
GRAYSON David 'Badger' Suddenly, on June 9th,
at his home in Kirk Sandall aged 57 years.
The dearly loved husband of Carolyn, dear dad of Libby and Alex,
also, the much-loved brother
of John and Melanie.
Funeral service to take place on
Thursday 27th June 2019
at Doncaster Minster at 2.00 pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired may be sent to
The British Heart Foundation
c/o W.E. Pinder & Son,
19, Thorne Road, Bawtry,
Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries tel. 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 20, 2019
