Home

POWERED BY

Services
W E Pinder & Son
19 Thorne Road
Bawtry, South Yorkshire DN10 6QL
01302 710285
Resources
More Obituaries for David Collinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Collinson

Notice Condolences

David Collinson Notice
COLLINSON DAVID Suddenly on 14th November, of Bircotes and formerly Skellow, aged 71 years.
A much loved Dad, Grandfather,
Brother, a lover of dogs, also a
father figure, friend and
brother in God to many.
Funeral service and cremation to
take place on Thursday 12th December at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster at 11:40am, followed by a gathering of
friends at Agape Life Chapel.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to the
Mayflower Animal Sanctuary and
Dementia UK c/o W.E Pinder & Son.
19 Thorne Road, Bawtry,
Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries:- Tel: 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -