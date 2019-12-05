|
|
|
COLLINSON DAVID Suddenly on 14th November, of Bircotes and formerly Skellow, aged 71 years.
A much loved Dad, Grandfather,
Brother, a lover of dogs, also a
father figure, friend and
brother in God to many.
Funeral service and cremation to
take place on Thursday 12th December at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster at 11:40am, followed by a gathering of
friends at Agape Life Chapel.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to the
Mayflower Animal Sanctuary and
Dementia UK c/o W.E Pinder & Son.
19 Thorne Road, Bawtry,
Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries:- Tel: 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 5, 2019