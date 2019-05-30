|
MOLSON Dave Peacefully on 20th May
after a short illness and of Warmsworth (formerly Edlington), aged 84 years.
The beloved husband of Cathie,
much loved dad of Andrea, Craig, Jacqueline and the late Gail and Stephen, a devoted grandad and great grandad, loving brother and good friend to many.
He will be sadly missed by all
his loving family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Thursday 6th June at 1:40pm.
Please note, family flowers only by request, but if desired, donations in lieu may be made to Cancer Research UK.
A collection plate will be provided.
All enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services. Tel. 01302 841679
Published in Doncaster Free Press on May 30, 2019
