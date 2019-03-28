|
Boote Dave (Booty) Suddenly on 16th March and
of Cantley aged 58 years.
The much loved partner of Jayne (Wilma), devoted dad of Danny and
Ellie Mae, a loving brother and
good friend to many.
He will be sadly missed by all
who knew him.
Funeral service will take place at
Rose Hill Cemetery Chapel on Wednesday 3rd April at 10 a.m. followed by interment.
Please note there will be a collection
for the British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services Tel 01302 841679
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 28, 2019
