Sains Dan Betty would like to thank all of those who have given so much help during Dan's illness and his recent death.

I am particularly grateful to the Doctors and Nurses at DRI.
The staff at STEPS,
the community nursing service and also the Co-Op for all their kindness.

I have been overwhelmed by the number of cards of sympathy
and flowers and the number of
people who attended the funeral.
The collection for Save the Children was £700. Thank you all so much.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 17, 2019
