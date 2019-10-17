Resources More Obituaries for Dan Sains Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dan Sains

Notice Sains Dan Betty would like to thank all of those who have given so much help during Dan's illness and his recent death.



I am particularly grateful to the Doctors and Nurses at DRI.

The staff at STEPS,

the community nursing service and also the Co-Op for all their kindness.



I have been overwhelmed by the number of cards of sympathy

and flowers and the number of

people who attended the funeral.

The collection for Save the Children was £700. Thank you all so much. Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 17, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices