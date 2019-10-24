|
|
|
Shields Damian Christopher Suddenly passed on
3rd October 2019 while on a trip around Europe, aged 58 years
and of Sprotbrough.
Beloved Husband of Diane.
Devoted Dad of Rachel and Sarah. Cherished Papa of Hallie and Sadie. Much loved Brother, Uncle and
friend.
Damian will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Friday 1st November at 11:40am.
Donations in lieu of flowers to be forwarded to the just giving page
for 'White Knights Blood Bikes South Yorkshire' - https://www.justgiving
.com/whiteknightsyorkshire-bloodbikes
Enquiries to Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors, 1 St Martin's Avenue, York Road, Doncaster Tel: 01302 789788.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 24, 2019