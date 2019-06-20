|
DIXON Cynthia Irene
(nee Cook) Sadly, at Scunthorpe General Hospital on 12th June 2019, Cynthia, of Belton, died aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late Richard, much loved mum of Pauline & Paul and Mandy & Paul, Nana of Jack and Auntie.
Would family and friends please meet at Woodlands Crematorium on Wednesday 26th June 2019 at 1.20pm for service and committal.
Family flowers only please but donations in Cynthia's memory may be left for the British Heart Foundation after the service or sent c/o
J Naylor Funeral Directors,
Comforts Avenue,
Scunthorpe DN15 6PN
Tel: 01724 280082
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 20, 2019
