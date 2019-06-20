Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Naylor Funeral Directors
Comforts Avenue
Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire DN15 6PN
01724 280082
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
13:15
Woodlands Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Dixon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia Dixon

Notice Condolences

Cynthia Dixon Notice
DIXON Cynthia Irene
(nee Cook) Sadly, at Scunthorpe General Hospital on 12th June 2019, Cynthia, of Belton, died aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late Richard, much loved mum of Pauline & Paul and Mandy & Paul, Nana of Jack and Auntie.
Would family and friends please meet at Woodlands Crematorium on Wednesday 26th June 2019 at 1.20pm for service and committal.
Family flowers only please but donations in Cynthia's memory may be left for the British Heart Foundation after the service or sent c/o
J Naylor Funeral Directors,
Comforts Avenue,
Scunthorpe DN15 6PN
Tel: 01724 280082
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices