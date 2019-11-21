|
|
|
SNOWDIN Constance Bessie Passed away peacefully in
Dr Anderson Lodge Nursing Home, Stainforth on 1st November.
Late of Hatfield, aged 94 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Wilf,
also a dear cousin and a friend to many.
She will be so sadly missed.
Funeral Service in St Lawrence
Parish Church, Hatfield on Monday
25th November at 1.10pm followed by Interment at Rose Hill Crematorium, 2.20pm.
No flowers by request please but,
if desired, donations in lieu for Hatfield Church, a plate provided in church.
Enq to B.A.Wright & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishlake tel 01302 841296.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 21, 2019