B A Wright & Sons
Oak Vale
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN7 5LP
01302 841296
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
13:00
St Lawrence Parish Church
Hatfield
Interment
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
14:15
Rose Hill Crematorium
Constance Snowdin Notice
SNOWDIN Constance Bessie Passed away peacefully in
Dr Anderson Lodge Nursing Home, Stainforth on 1st November.
Late of Hatfield, aged 94 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Wilf,
also a dear cousin and a friend to many.

She will be so sadly missed.

Funeral Service in St Lawrence
Parish Church, Hatfield on Monday
25th November at 1.10pm followed by Interment at Rose Hill Crematorium, 2.20pm.

No flowers by request please but,
if desired, donations in lieu for Hatfield Church, a plate provided in church.
Enq to B.A.Wright & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishlake tel 01302 841296.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 21, 2019
