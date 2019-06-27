|
Dowson Clive Passed away peacefully with
his family by his side on the
13th June 2019, aged 89 years.
A beloved husband to Annie,
a loving dad to Paul, Annette and Carol.
Also a dear grandad and
great grandad (Pudding) and
a dear brother and uncle.
Clive will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
"You made it Dad".
Donations can be made in lieu
of The British Heart Foundation,
a collection plate will be
provided after the service.
Funeral service to take place
at The Rose Hill Crematorium
on Thursday 4th July 2019 at 3.00pm.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster.
Telephone 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 27, 2019
