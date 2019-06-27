Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Clive Dowson Notice
Dowson Clive Passed away peacefully with
his family by his side on the
13th June 2019, aged 89 years.
A beloved husband to Annie,
a loving dad to Paul, Annette and Carol.
Also a dear grandad and
great grandad (Pudding) and
a dear brother and uncle.
Clive will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
"You made it Dad".
Donations can be made in lieu
of The British Heart Foundation,
a collection plate will be
provided after the service.
Funeral service to take place
at The Rose Hill Crematorium
on Thursday 4th July 2019 at 3.00pm.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster.
Telephone 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 27, 2019
