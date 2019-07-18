|
McCabe
Christine "Chris" Armthorpe resident Christine "Chris" McCabe
(maiden name "Franklin" of Barton-Upon-Humber, Lincolnshire) peacefully and beautifully passed away aged 76 surrounded by her doting daughters, grandchildren, great-grandson and husband on July 13, 2019.
Greatly loved and to be greatly missed, Chris was Mum & Mam to Cheryle, Elizabeth, Jean, Diane and Joseph. Nana to Holly, Johnnie, Dominik, Allan, Little Robert, Roddy, Kizzy, Katie, Tommy, Don and Annette. Great-grandmother "Nana" to Alfie Stones. Chris was a long-time wife of nearly
60 years to Tom. Chris was also big sister to Hillary, and survived by Robert, Jez, Bernard, Alan and Phil. Beloved Mother-in-law to Adi and Gordon and friendly to many.
Please direct all inquiries to Carpenter Funeral Services, Doncaster Road, Armthorpe DN3 2BN
T.: 01302 841679
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 18, 2019