LATHAM Christine
(Bunny) It is with much sadness
we announce the loss of Christine who passed away
on Sunday 3rd March 2019 at
Lindsey Lodge Hospice, aged 72 years.
Devoted wife to Tony, much loved mum to Russell and Craig, cherished mother-in-law to Esther and Hayley, loving grandma to Thomas, Hattie and Neve, and treasured sister to Dolly and Harry. Christine will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Floral tributes will be appreciated
and can be sent c/o the funeral directors, or donations for the
benefit of Lindsey Lodge Hospice
will be gratefully accepted.
For further funeral details please contact the director,
R. Wallace & Son, Funeral Director,
68 High Street, Epworth, DN9 1EP
(01427) 238065.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 7, 2019
