Home

POWERED BY

Services
W E Pinder & Son
19 Thorne Road
Bawtry, South Yorkshire DN10 6QL
01302 710285
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
13:00
Barnby Moor Memorial Park and Crematorium
Diggles Lodge Lane
Barnby Moor, Retford
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Hunter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Hunter

Notice Condolences

Christine Hunter Notice
Hunter Christine Passed away unexpectedly, on July 17th and of Kirk Sandall aged 68 years.
The dearly loved mum of Paul
and Tracy, also, a much-loved
mother-in-law, grandma and sister.
Funeral service and burial to take place on Thursday 1st August 2019 at
Barnby Moor Memorial Park and Crematorium, Diggles Lodge Lane, Barnby Moor, Retford, DN22 8FL at
1.00 pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be sent
to The Alzheimer's Society c/o
W.E. Pinder & Son, 19, Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL. Enquiries tel. 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.