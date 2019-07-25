|
|
|
Hunter Christine Passed away unexpectedly, on July 17th and of Kirk Sandall aged 68 years.
The dearly loved mum of Paul
and Tracy, also, a much-loved
mother-in-law, grandma and sister.
Funeral service and burial to take place on Thursday 1st August 2019 at
Barnby Moor Memorial Park and Crematorium, Diggles Lodge Lane, Barnby Moor, Retford, DN22 8FL at
1.00 pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be sent
to The Alzheimer's Society c/o
W.E. Pinder & Son, 19, Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL. Enquiries tel. 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 25, 2019