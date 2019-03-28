|
|
|
GREEN Chris
(Christopher Michael) Passed away in hospital on
Sunday 3rd March 2019
after a short illness, aged 53 and of Woodfield Plantation, Balby.
Loving husband of Lynn, dearly loved father of Lewis and Joel,
a loving brother of Sue,
a dear son-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and nephew.
The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Friday 5th April at 14:00.
Donations may be made in memory of Chris to the National Wildlife Trust.
A collection plate will be
available at the Crematorium.
Enquiries to Doncaster
Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens 01302 342801
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More