Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
09:15
Rose Hill Crematorium
Charles Higgins Notice
HIGGINS Charles Matthew Passed away at
Forest Hill Care Home, Worksop on 6th June 2019
aged 76 years, formerly of Arksey.
"Finally reunited with
his beloved wife Pat".
Rest in Peace, Charles and Patricia.
The funeral service will take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Tuesday 18th June at 09:20.
Donations in lieu of flowers will be forwarded to Children in Need. Enquiries to Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors, 1 St Martin's Avenue,
York Road, Doncaster
Tel: 01302 789788.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 13, 2019
