Wade's Funeral Services
30 Hatfield Road
, South Yorkshire DN8 5RE
01405 812966
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
15:15
Rose Hill Crematorium
Doncaster
DRURY Charles Wallace
Known as Wallace Peacefully passed away on Tuesday 23rd July 2019
at 10.00am at home.
The funeral service and committal will take place on Tuesday 6th August 2019 at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster 3.20 p.m. If possible, colourful attire to be worn.
Family flowers only by request but,
if desired, donations will be accepted towards British Heart Foundation
ENQ'S: Wade's Funeral Service,
30 Hatfield Road, Thorne, Doncaster
TEL: 01405 812966.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 1, 2019
