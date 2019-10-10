|
|
|
CRAVEN Charles Timothy Maxwell (Tim) Passed away peacefully in Doncaster Royal Infirmary on September 29th 2019, aged 86 years.
A very well known gentleman from the Haxey area, he was a beloved Husband, Dad, Grandad and Great Grandad.
The funeral service and cremation will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster on Tuesday October 15th 2019 at 1.40pm. The family kindly request donations in lieu of flowers to benefit The Alzheimer's Society for which there will be a collection at the crematorium. All enquiries to
Turners Funeral Service, Conisbrough.
Tel 01709 770011.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 10, 2019