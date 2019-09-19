|
Rushforth Catherine Elizabeth Passed away peacefully
7th September 2019, aged 78 years. Beloved wife to the late John.
A much loved mother to Carole and Ann-Marie and grandad to Jessica and Max, and also mother in law to Peter. Sadly missed by all who knew her.
In place of flowers a donation plate will be provided at the service towards
St John's Hospice.
Funeral service to take place
at Rose Hill Crematorium
on Monday 23rd September 2019
at 1.20pm.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster; telephone 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 19, 2019