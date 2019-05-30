|
McANANEY
Catherine Edith "Katie Peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by her family at Greenacres Nursing Home, Crowle
on 17th May 2019, aged 95 years.
Beloved wife of the late John,
dearly loved mother of Maureen, Janet, Sandra, Sean and Mark, mother-in-law of Irvine and a loving grandma,
great grandma and great grandma.
A service to celebrate the life of Katie will be held at Woodlands Crematorium on Wednesday 5th June at 10.40am. Family flowers only please, but if desired donations for Dementia UK may be left after the service or sent c/o J Naylor Funeral Directors,
Comforts Avenue, Scunthorpe,
DN15 6PN (tel. 01724 280082)
Published in Doncaster Free Press on May 30, 2019
