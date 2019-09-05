|
|
|
MAKIN Catherine (Cathy) Sadly passed away on the
25th August 2019, aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Leonard and much loved mother of Stephen and Elizabeth, mother in law of Pauline, grandma of Carla, Sam, Joe, Florence, Ellie, Maria and Tom, great grandma of Luca and Elodie and sister of Barbara and Margaret.
The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Wednesday 18th September
at 10.40am.
Family flowers only, but donations to the Stroke Association gratefully received, a collection box will be available at the Crematorium.
All enquiries to: Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster; telephone 01302 342 801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 5, 2019