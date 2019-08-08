|
DAGLESS Catherine Josephine Passed away peacefully on
August 2nd at her home in
Adwick-le-Street, with her family
by her side, aged 81 years.
Beloved Wife of Dave. Much loved Mum of John, Terence, Carl and Emma. Also a dear Mother in Law and Grandma.
"Dearly loved, she will be sadly missed"
For funeral date and times and any enquiries please contact
Hickling's Funeral Service,
4-12. Church Lane, Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster. Tel: 01302 723229
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 8, 2019