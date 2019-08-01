|
|
|
McNULTY
Cath Passed away peacefully in Ashgate Hospice Chesterfield after a long illness on
27th July 2019, aged 75 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Jack and devoted Mother of David, Jackie
and Mark and Nana of 9.
Funeral service will take place at Babworth Crematorium Retford
on Friday 9th August at 2pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations may be made to
Ashgate Hospice via the family or Funeral Director.
Enquiries to Turner and Wilson
96 Welbeck Street, Whitwell.
Tel:- 01909 720543/721494
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 1, 2019