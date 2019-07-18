Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
12:15
All Saints Church
Owston
Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
13:45
Rose Hill Crematorium
Doncaster
Carol Murten Notice
MURTEN Carol Suddenly at her home
in Skellow on July 5th,
aged 67 years.
Loving Mum of Dale and Neil,
Mother-in-Law of Lisa and Tracy,
Nanna of Sophie, Hollie & Eve
and ex partner of Graham.

Funeral service to take place at
All Saints Church, Owston on
Thursday 25th July 2019 at 12.15 pm,
followed by cremation at
Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster
at 1.40 pm. Flowers welcome or,
if preferred, donations to The Dogs Trust, C/o W E Pinder & Son.
Enquires Tel: 01302 710285.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 18, 2019
