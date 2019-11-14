Home

W E Pinder & Son
19 Thorne Road
Bawtry, South Yorkshire DN10 6QL
01302 710285
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
15:00
Barnby Moor Memorial Park and Crematorium
Carol Foster Notice
Foster Carol Peacefully, on November 6th , in hospital and of Bawtry, formerly of Misson
aged 72 years.
The dearly loved wife of Tony Foster, dear mum of Dean and Andrew and mother-in-law of Steph, also,
a much-loved grandma and sister.
Funeral service and cremation to take place on Friday 15 th November 2019 at Barnby Moor Memorial Park and Crematorium (DN22 8QJ) at 3.00 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be sent to Dementia UK c/o W.E. Pinder & Son, 19, Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries tel 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 14, 2019
