|
|
|
Beardall Carol Slipped away after
a short illness on
21st November 2019
aged 76, and of Carcroft.
Beloved wife of the late Ken.
Loving mother, sister and aunty.
Well known for her beautiful celebration cakes.
Burial at Red House Cemetery,
Adwick le Street on
Monday 16th December at 12:00pm followed by a celebration of
Carol's life at Bullcroft Memorial Hall, Chestnut Avenue, Carcroft at 12:45pm.
All enquiries can be made to to
Coop Funeralcare, 207a Skellow Road, Carcroft, DN6 8JH. Tel: 01302 727959.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 12, 2019