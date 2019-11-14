Home

J Steadman & Sons
3 Balby Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN4 0RB
01302 344444
Carlton Thaxter

Carlton Thaxter Notice
Thaxter Carlton Alexander (Uncle Son) Peacefully on
Monday 28th October 2019, whilst at home, Carlton, aged 95 years.
Much loved husband of the late Eunice. Dearly loved dad, loving father in law, cherished grandad, great grandad and great great grandad.
A much loved brother and uncle, Carlton (Uncle Son) was a great friend to many and well respected pillar of the community and will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
A funeral service to celebrate
Carlton's life will be held at
The Minster Church of St George, Doncaster, on Friday 29th November at 12.00 followed by committal at
Rosehill Cemetery.
Floral tributes may be sent c/o
the funeral director.
All enquiries to J Steadman and Sons Doncaster 01302 344444
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 14, 2019
