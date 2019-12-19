|
DIGHT Bryan Michael Passed away peacefully on Thursday 12th December 2019, aged 71 years.
A beloved partner of Nora,
brother of Kevin.
Bryan will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
The service will take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on Friday
3rd January 2020 at 1.40pm.
No flowers by request please, donations may be made to
Cancer Research UK and
Macmillan Cancer Support,
a donation box will be available at
the crematorium.
Enquiries to: Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens,
Doncaster, DN1 3DJ
Telephone 01302 342801
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 19, 2019