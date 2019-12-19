Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
Rose Hill Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Bryan Dight
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bryan Dight

Notice Condolences

Bryan Dight Notice
DIGHT Bryan Michael Passed away peacefully on Thursday 12th December 2019, aged 71 years.
A beloved partner of Nora,
brother of Kevin.
Bryan will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
The service will take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on Friday
3rd January 2020 at 1.40pm.
No flowers by request please, donations may be made to
Cancer Research UK and
Macmillan Cancer Support,
a donation box will be available at
the crematorium.
Enquiries to: Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens,
Doncaster, DN1 3DJ
Telephone 01302 342801
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -