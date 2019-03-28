|
Woodiwiss Brian Passed away on the 18th March
aged 77 years and of Cantley.
Loving husband to Joan, loving dad to Carl & daughter in law Sharon.
Also brother to Eileen and a loving grandad to Jack & Joe.
He will be sadly missed by all his
loving family and friends.
Rest in peace.
The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Tuesday 2nd April at 12.20. Flowers or donations gratefully accepted, all donations are to go to Alzheimer's Society. A donation plate will be provided at the crematorium.
Enquiries to Carpenter Funeral Services Tel 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 28, 2019
