W E Pinder & Son
19 Thorne Road
Bawtry, South Yorkshire DN10 6QL
01302 710285
Brian Taylor Notice
TAYLOR Brian Peacefully on 2nd June 2019, at Benton House Care Home with his family at his side, the second generation of Taylor's Barbers of Rossington, aged 87 years. Beloved husband of Maureen Taylor, a loving dad of Steven, Suzanne & Shareen, also a much loved granddad of Danielle, Alex, Scarlett, Kierran, Elsie, Zara & Paige who will be sadly missed by all. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Dementia UK, C/o W E Pinder & Son. 19 Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster. DN10 6QL.
Enquiries Tel: 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 6, 2019
