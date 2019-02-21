|
|
|
Smith Brian Charles
(Chas) Passed away peacefully on
February 14th, surrounded by his
family in hospital and of Skellow,
aged 90 years. Beloved Husband
of the late Joyce, much loved Dad
of Pat. Also a dear Grandad of
Gareth and Ami, Abbie and Al and Great Grandad of Pippa and Harry.
'Dearly loved, he will be sadly missed'.
Funeral service will take place on
Friday 1st March at Rose Hill Crematorium, Cantley 3.00pm.
No flowers by request please, donations in lieu to be divided
between Alzheimer's Association
and Cancer Research. A collection plate will be available at the crematorium.
Enquiries to Hickling's Funeral Service, 4-12. Church Lane, Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster. Tel: 01302 723229
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 21, 2019
