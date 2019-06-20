|
LISTER Brian Brian Lister,
79 years old, passed away after a long struggle with vascular
dementia.
A skilled footballer at school,
then later a hard working keelman,
publican and lorry driver
at stages through his life.
Brian was husband to Valerie and father to Glen, Brian and Barry, grandfather to Claire and Ewan and great grandfather to Brooke.
The funeral service will take
place on Wednesday 3rd July at
Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster, 11.20am, with drinks afterwards at
The Victoria Inn, Thorne.
In lieu of flowers,
donations would be welcome to
Macmillan Cancer Support.
Enquiries to Armitage Funeral Service, 3a Field Road, Thorne, DN8 4AG.
Tel: 01405 812202
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 20, 2019
