Fretwell Brian Passed away peacefully
with his family by his side
on 10th August 2019
after a short illness bravely borne
aged 78 years.
Brian was the much loved
Husband of Linda, beloved Dad of
Debbie, Karen and Lyndsey,
Grandad of Aidan and Freya,
Great Grandad of Oscar,
dearly loved Brother, uncle
and a friend to many.
The funeral service will take place
on Wednesday 28th August 2019
at Rose Hill Crematorium at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please,
donations may be made in
Brian's memory for the work
of Cancer Research UK.
A plate will be available at
Rose Hill Crematorium.
All enquiries to
Charles Carpenter Funeral services
01302 841679
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 22, 2019