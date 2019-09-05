Home

Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:15
Rose Hill Crematorium
Brian Cox Notice
COX Brian Edward Of Partridge Flatt Road, Bessacarr, Doncaster,
sadly passed away at home on 21st August 2019.
He will be sadly missed by all who knew him, especially his three daughters, Esther, Heather and Julia.
He was genuinely a remarkable man.
He devoted all his life to helping
those less fortunate than himself, initially through Scouting,
then several other enterprises including Scoutreach Youth Enterprises and his charity Tricon, being latterly based at Holmescarr, Rossington.
During his life he was appreciated through Scouting (gaining his
Silver Acorn) nationally on TV and a
visit to Buckingham Palace, and locally within the Doncaster Borough
and the village of Rossington.
The funeral will take place on
Thursday 12th September 2019 at 11.20am in Rose Hill Crematorium.
All enquiries to
Deys Family Funeral Care
01302 285717
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 5, 2019
